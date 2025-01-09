Hermantown heads to Hockeytown USA for a showdown with Warroad in a Minnesota Star Tribune Spotlight Game
Free livestream Saturday: Watch the No. 2-ranked Hawks fly into Gardens Arena for duel with the No. 5 Warriors in this Class 1A matchup of programs with a combined 24 state titles. It starts at 2:15 p.m. on startribune.com.
As part of our commitment to expanding high school sports coverage, we’ll be livestreaming high school basketball and hockey games from across the state for the rest of the winter sports season. Our Star Tribune Spotlight Games are a livestreams found only on startribune.com, and we’ve got a Saturday matinee that you’ll want to clear your calendar to watch. Two of the premier northern Minnesota high school boys hockey programs meet in Hockeytown USA at 2:15 p.m. as Hermantown faces Warroad in a Class 1A clash, and you can watch it live here. Come back to this article page an hour before the game begins to see the livestream feed.
