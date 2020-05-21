By now you’ve probably binged all you care to binge on Netflix. You’ve watched all the classic games you care to re-watch. And you found the 10-part Chicago Bulls documentary a fine respite on Sunday nights.

Can we interest you in one more? How about 20?

"The Last Dance" has some company.

Our latest Star Tribune Sports Virtual Happy Hour centered on stories. Not the kind you find on these pages, but what if the next version of ESPN’s Bulls documentary had Minnesota twist? What would we sit down to watch week after week?

Ten reporters and editors gathered via computer for a snake-style fantasy draft to pick out the best multi-part stories. Imagine all-access footage and unfiltered truths from some of Minnesota’s athletes and teams of yore. Would you watch?

Here are our selections. What stories did we miss? Let us know in the comments.

1. Derek Boogaard (Randy Johnson, (Puck Drop editor)

2. Brett Favre and the 2009 Vikings (Jeff Day, copy editor)

3. Cheryl Reeve (Howard Sinker, digital sports editor)

4. Jesse Ventura (Megan Ryan, Gophers football writer)

5. Kirby Puckett, 1982-92 (Pete Steinert, Sunday sports editor)

6. Maya Moore (Chris Hine, Timberwolves writer)

7. Bill Masterton (Ken Chia, copy editor)

8. John Gagliardi (Casey Common, digital editor)

9. Sid Hartman (Naila-Jean Meyers senior assistant sports editor)

10. St. Paul baseball: Winfield, Molitor, Morris and Mauer (Brian Stensaas, night web sports editor and golf writer)

11. 2001-02 Gophers men’s hockey (Stensaas)

12. Patty Berg (Meyers)

13. Sandy Stephens (Common)

14. Chuck Knoblauch (Chia)

15. Randy Moss (Hine)

16. Bill Musselman and 1970s Gophers basketball (Steinert)

17. Clem Haskins and the Gophers basketball scandal (Ryan)

18. Alan Page (Sinker)

19. Kevin Garnett and Flip Saunders (Day)

20. J Robinson (Johnson)

Top undrafted free agents: Bud Grant, Kent Hrbek, Lindsay Whalen, Larry Henning, Jessie Diggins, Jerry Kill, Herb Brooks, Lou Nanne, The Metrodome, Roseau vs. Warroad boys’ hockey and the 1965 Twins