If you don't see a video player, click here.
More From Local
Nation
ER doc theorized that lack of oxygen stopped Floyd's heart
The emergency room doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead after trying to resuscitate him testified Monday that he theorized at the time that Floyd's heart most likely stopped because he didn't get enough oxygen.
Business
Billionaires John, Laura Arnold to give 5% of wealth yearly
Billionaire philanthropists John and Laura Arnold have committed to donate 5% of their wealth annually as part of an effort to encourage increased, timelier donations to charities.
Chauvin Trial
Police Chief Medaria Arradondo takes the stand in Chauvin trial
The Minneapolis police chief, who classified George Floyd's death as murder and fired Derek Chauvin, took the stand Monday.
Chauvin Trial
Watch on replay: HCMC doctor says lack of oxygen caused George Floyd's fatal cardiac arrest
Local
Brewers vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson
The Milwaukee Brewers announced the team received the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend but wouldn't disclose what percentage of players and staffers participated.