How are you adjusting to pandemic restrictions requiring you to stay at home? What is your household like with people doing work, school homework, and socializing virtually? What happens to graduation ceremonies and job opportunities now? Our new Star Tribune YouTube series, called "Tomorrow Together," explores these topics and more, focusing on issues that teens and young adults are facing during this time of crisis and physical distancing.

In this YouTube-first endeavor, the Star Tribune will be publishing content specifically designed for that platform. Host Alexis Allston will layout each issue with possible solutions or ideas for managing a variety of situations during the pandemic, tomorrow, together.

The episodes will occasionally feature experts and young voices as well as real-life solutions happening in Minnesota – virtual prom, virtual graduation, a St. Paul neighborhood coming together for exercise while practicing safe distancing.

The series is made in partnership with the Poynter Institute as a part of their VidSpark program, supported by the Google News Initiative. Through this program, the Star Tribune will produce the video series on YouTube and Instagram to reach new, young audiences through engaging, shareable social video storytelling.

"The Star Tribune hopes to establish a connection with GenZ with this series that is true to our brand but also teaches media literacy,” said Jenni Pinkley, senior video producer/ editor at the Star Tribune. Two other newsrooms are participating in VidSpark, WGBH News in Boston and 10News WTSP in Tampa, Fla., with the aim of cultivating a playbook that local newsrooms across the country can use to engage younger people in their communities.

You can follow along on the Star Tribune’s newly refreshed YouTube channel, and you can check out the series trailer above.