Livestream lineup
PrepSpotlight offers pay-per-view livestreams of select Minnesota high school sporting events. Watch the games and events at prepspotlight.tv/MSHSL. Friday's football games are listed below.
- Stillwater at East Ridge
- Woodbury at Eastview
- Eden Prairie at Farmington
- Cooper at Waconia*
*—Vikings Game of the Week (free)
