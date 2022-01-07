Washington County Attorney Pete Orput will not seek re-election for a fourth term and plans to retire at the end of this year, according to a statement Friday from his office.

The announcement comes more than year after Orput, 66, publicly revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

"I'm incredibly proud of the important work we've done to significantly advance the cause of justice," Orput said in the statement. "We've markedly improved the operations of the county attorney's office. We've established a veteran's court. We've ... addressed the scourge of opioid addictions. And we've locked up sex traffickers and murderers.

"Most importantly, we've helped victims of crime."

Orput said he plans to serve out the remainder of his term and retire at the end of this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.