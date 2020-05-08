The Waseca, Minn., police officer shot in the head while pursuing a suspect in January has taken his first steps without help.

Arik Matson, 32, took about 10 steps on his own last week, and this week started working on going up and down stairs, according to his sister-in-law Nicole Matson, who on Thursday posted an update on the officer’s condition on his CaringBridge site.

“He’s walking longer distances with less assistance — still using various types of walkers — but his therapists are incredibly proud of the progress he’s making,” she wrote in the post. “Arik has been doing amazing.”

Arik Matson has been recovering at a Nebraska rehabilitation facility. The officer still suffers from some double vision in his left eye, but that is slowly improving, too, the post said.

In addition to daily therapy, Arik has been participating in a variety of activities, including CrossFit, weight training, basketball, baking cookies, and making gifts for his daughters, Audrina, 7, left, and Maklynn, 5. He also was able to do some fishing on the rehabilitation center’s on-site pond and caught some bluegills last week, the posting said.

“Staying busy throughout the day with different activities that he enjoys has certainly helped passed some of the alone time he’s experienced during the COVID-19 situation,” his sister-in-law wrote. “He’s been in better spirits and excited to see his family once they lift the Covid restrictions.”

Last week the Minnesota Vikings sent Matson some official team gear, which the officer loves showing off to his Nebraska caregivers.

The man accused of shooting Matson, Tyler R. Janovsky, 37, of Waseca, was charged with three counts of first-degree attempted murder in connection with the encounter on Jan. 6.

During a foot chase, Janovsky allegedly shot Matson in the head and fired at two other officers.

Janovsky remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail and has another court date set for May 20.