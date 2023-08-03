Smoking marijuana and the sale of all forms of THC and CBD products is prohibited at the Minnesota State Fair, officials announced this week.

Recreational marijuana became legal Tuesday in Minnesota, but smoking pot will not be allowed during the annual event, which opens Aug. 24 and ends on Labor Day, Sept. 4.

The fair will continue to allow cigarette smoking and the use of vape pens and e-cigarettes in designated smoking areas.

The new law allows Minnesotans to use marijuana at home, on private property, at events licensed for on-site consumption, and other places not prohibited by the Minnesota Clean Indoor Air Act or local ordinances.