All Minnesota middle and high schools can opt to bring students back for hybrid or in-person learning as soon as Feb. 22, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday.

In a news release, the governor said he expects all schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 8, a move he characterized as "critical" for students' and families' well-being, mental health and economic stability in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's time for students to be back in the classroom," Walz said. "We aren't out of the woods, but our relentless progress with vaccines and Minnesotans' vigilance has put us closer than ever to the end of this pandemic."

As with the state's earlier move to reopen elementary schools, secondary schools that offer any form of in-person instruction must follow an updated list of safety protocols.

Among them: students should keep six feet of distance from each other — or at least three feet, when that's not possible — throughout the school day. Schools must keep track of where students sit to eat lunch, in case they need that information to trace the spread of the virus. Teachers and other school staff are "strongly recommended" to wear both face masks and clear face shields, and to take advantage of testing available to school staff every two weeks.

For the first time, the state is also encouraging all families and students who opt for in-person or hybrid learning to get COVID-19 tests every two week, whether or not they have symptoms or think they have been exposed.

Meanwhile, the state has dropped an earlier requirement that they reopen classrooms to only a few grade levels at a time. If districts and charter schools are prepared with new safety protocols, they can opt to bring back all grade levels at once — and without the once-required consultation with state health and education officials. The updated guidelines say schools should contemplate scaling back in-person learning if more than 5% of students and staff are out sick or showing flu or COVID-19-like symptoms, but does not mandate a return to distance learning.

The state's move to prioritize in-person learning follows the release of new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for schools. Under those guidelines, schools are asked to look to local virus counts and test positivity rates to determine whether schools should operate in distance, hybrid or in-person models.

Minnesota began the school year with its own set of school reopening guidelines based largely around county virus data, and by December, widespread virus activity and major staffing shortages had forced a majority of districts into full distance learning.

Since then, the state has moved away from using county virus data as the deciding factor for school reopenings and pivoted to prioritize in-person learning, first for younger students.

A majority of the state's elementary schools — most of which had previously been in full distance learning — have since reopened for in person or hybrid instruction. Less than 5% of districts and charter schools are in distance learning for elementary school this week, according to the Minnesota Department of Education.

The return to in-person learning has been slower for middle and high schools, where officials have had greater concerns about virus transmission because students move between classes and interact with more students and teachers during the school day. About a quarter of districts statewide have high schools in full distance learning, with the rest providing some form of in-person instruction.

State officials have viewed the reopening of elementary schools as a success, highlighting new safety measures like twice monthly COVID-19 testing available to all school staff members and low transmission rates of the virus within school buildings. Minnesota is among the states that have prioritized vaccinating teachers and school staff, a process that started in early February.

State officials said Wednesday that about 25% of school staff have been vaccinated.

