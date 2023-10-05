When Vista Outdoor splits, its outdoor products company will be Revelyst.

By the end of the year, Anoka-based Vista plans to split into two companies: an ammunition group called the Kinetic Group and Revelyst.

Revelyst will trade under the stock symbol GEAR and will likely be based in Montana. It will house brands such as Fox, Bell, Giro, Camelbak and Camp Chef.

Revelyst, the company said, is "a blended word that combines "revel," to experience with abandon, and "catalyst," an unwavering source of transformation."

"Revelyst is a collective of maker brands united by an obsession with craftsmanship, a consumer-first culture and helping people achieve their greatest outdoor aspirations," said Eric Nyman, who leads the outdoor brands group and will become CEO of Revelyst.

In May 2022, Vista Outdoor announced it would split its sporting products group and outdoor products group into separate companies. The process was delayed somewhat when its fired its CEO Christopher Metz earlier this year.

Vista hopes the split unlocks shareholder value by creating two focused companies one solely focused on ammunition and the other on outdoor products.

Over the summer, Vista announced the Kinetic name for the ammunitions company and its ticker symbol, HUNT. It will be remain based in Anoka and includes the ammunition brands Federal, Remington, Speer and others.

The spin-offs now have their own branding, including logos, websites and other business functions. The Boston design firm Pilot Inc. led Revelyst's name change and branding.

Both companies will be of similar size after the split. Revelyst will have about 2,900 employees and revenue of about $1.5 billion in fiscal 2024. Kinetic will have about 4,100 employees and revenue of about $1.4 billion in fiscal 2024.