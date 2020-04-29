The Star Tribune sports staff gathered for its weekly pandemic-coping Virtual Happy Hour last week and set about drafting the top 20 draft choices by Minnesota teams.

Minnesota athletes drafted by out-of-state teams were ineligible. Sorry, Kevin McHale. (And we could have argued well into the night about whether Dave Winfield would have counted, considering that he was taken by the Vikings in the 17th round of the 1973 NFL draft before going on to his Hall of Fame baseball career.)

You knew who was going to get drafted near the top, but you didn't know the order.

By the end, we had six Vikings in our top 20, with a bit of a surprise about the last among the six. The group also dipped into the American Basketball Association, in which a Minnesota team had a brief run, and the list included a player who has yet to make an appearance in Minnesota.

You can see the reactions to those picks, and all of our Virtual Happy Hour conversation, at www.startribune.com/bestdraft. Here's the list:

The voters

Michael Rand, senior digital writer; copy editors Jeff Day and Ken Chia; columnist Chip Scoggins; Marcus Fuller, college basketball writer; Jerry Zgoda, soccer and golf writer; Chris Miller, pro sports editor; Randy Johnson, Puck Drop editor; Howard Sinker, digital sports editor.

The picks

1. Kevin Garnett, Timberwolves, 1995 (Rand)

2. Joe Mauer, Twins, 2001 (Day)

3. Randy Moss, Vikings, 1998 (Chia)

4. Alan Page, Vikings, 1967 (Scoggins)

5. Kirby Puckett, Twins, 1982 (Fuller)

6. Maya Moore, Lynx, 2011 (Zgoda)

7. Mike Modano, North Stars, 1988 (Miller)

8. Fran Tarkenton, Vikings, 1961 (Johnson)

9. Neal Broten, North Stars, 1979 (Sinker)

10. Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers, 1958 (Sinker)

11. Randall McDaniel, Vikings, 1988 (Johnson)

12. Justin Morneau, Twins, 1999 (Miller)

13. Mel Daniels, Minnesota Muskies, 1967 (Zgoda)

14. Carl Eller, Vikings, 1964 (Fuller)

15. Kent Hrbek, Twins, 1978 (Scoggins)

16. Matt Birk, Vikings, 1998 (Chia)

17. Ricky Rubio, Timberwolves, 2009 (Day)

18. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild, 2016 (Rand)

19. Adrian Peterson, Vikings, 2007 (Rand)

20. Brent Burns, Wild, 2003 (Miller)

Next virtual happy hour

Join us at 5 p.m. Wednesday, when we'll be picking the 20 worst Minnesota draft picks ever. You can bet the debate will be fierce.