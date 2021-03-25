MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Dean Magraw, Richard Dworsky and Eric Peltoniemi. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

DAKOTA: Davina & the Vagabonds. 7 p.m. today. Nachito Herrera. 7 p.m. Wed. $15. dakotacooks.com.

MINNESOTA GUITAR SOCIETY: Minnesota-based lutenists Paul Berget, Edward Martin, Annett Richter, Phillip Rukavina and Thomas Walker Jr. 7:30 p.m. today. YouTube

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Choir and vocal jazz recital. 7:30 p.m. today; Fi Robbins vocal recital. 5 p.m. Sat.; Josie Barstad voice recital. 7 p.m. Sat.; Paul Gudmundson flute recital. 7:30 p.m. Mon. YouTube.

TWIN CITIES GAY MEN'S CHORUS: 7 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

GAELYNN LEA: 2 p.m. Sun. YouTube.

VOCALESSENCE: 4 p.m. Sun. $15. vocalessence.org.

PARKWAY THEATER: Billy McLaughlin & SimpleGifts with Chris Koza. 4:30 p.m. Sun. theparkwaytheater.com.

MINNESOTA CHORALE: A concert in partnership with Minneapolis South and Roosevelt high schools and Minneapolis College choirs. 7 p.m. Mon. mnchorale.org.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Campus orchestras. 7:30 p.m. Tue. z.umn.edu/6q2f.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski and guitarist Jeffrey Van. Noon Thu. schubert.org.

ARTS

KATHA DANCE THEATRE: Showcase of performances celebrating Holi, a celebration of spring. Today-Sun. kathadance.org.

POWDERHORN ART & SOUL: A virtual celebration with local art auction and culinary showcase. Today-Sun. ppna.org/artsoul.

WALKER ART CENTER: Performance by multidisciplinary artist Danez Smith with the Dark Noise Collective. 7 p.m. today and screening through Mon.; a conversation between Heather Dewey-Hagborg and Chelsea Manning, exploring the intersection of art, design and biopolitics behind their collaborative project "Radical Love." 7 p.m. Thu. walkerart.org.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

PATRICK'S PANDEMIC CABARET: 7 p.m. Sun. $15. patrickscully.org.

20% THEATRE COMPANY: "Q-Stage: New Works Series." "Mx 4 Minneapolis." Ends Sun. $5-$25. tctwentypercent.org.

ARTISTRY: "Botanical Expressions," works by Jodi Reeb. Ends April 30. artistrymn.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Cadence," mixed-media paintings by Evan Blackwell. Ends May 2. circagallery.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "Exploring the Transitory." Works by Holly Newton Swift. Ends April 17. grovelandgallery.com.

OPEN EYE THEATRE: "Diary of a Madman." Ends Wed. openeyetheatre.org.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: Fiber works by Ingrid Restemayer. Ends April 15. "Let's Play," a collection of interactive artworks by Susan Hensel. Ends May 15. artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.

THEATER LATTÉ DA: "Re-Cast" and "Twelve Blocks From Where I Live" virtual cabarets. Ends Aug. 31. latteda.org.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: "Gilgamesh." Ends Wed. walkingshadowcompany.org.

WHITE BEAR CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Annual Northern Lights Juried Art International Online Exhibition. Ends Wed. whitebeararts.org.

FAMILY

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Nordic handcraft workshop featuring Swedish Easter origami. 2 p.m. Sun.; Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue.; Stories in a Snapshot. 2 p.m. Tue. asimn.org.

MINNEAPOLIS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL: Virtual performances, exhibits and demonstrations. Ends Wed. minneapolisparks.org.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

MOA TODDLER TUESDAYS AT HOME: Crafting with Wendell the Easter Bunny. 10 a.m. Tue. mallofamerica.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

BELL MUSEUM: Minnesota Night Skies. 4 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual Balkan Fest, a celebration of the cultures found around the Balkan Peninsula, ends Sun.; Urban Expedition, program featuring music, crafts and traditions. Iran. Ends April 21. Spain. Ends April 7. landmarkcenter.org.

books

SHANNON HALE AND LEUYEN PHAM: "Itty-Bitty Kitty Corn." 6 p.m. Tue. wildrumpusbooks.com.

ELANA K. ARNOLD: "The House That Wasn't There." 6:30 p.m. Tue. redballoonbookshop.com.

LAUREN FOX: "Send for Me." 7 p.m. Tue. subtextbooks.com.

NAIMA COSTER: "What's Mine and Yours." 7 p.m. Tue. mprevents.org.

JAMES CREWS: "How to Love the World." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers and Quinn Facebook and YouTube pages.