MUSIC

CELTIC JUNCTION: Dáthí Sproule and Michael Sullivan. 2 p.m. today. Facebook.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with the Okee Dokee Brothers. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

DAKOTA: Nunnabove. 7 p.m. today. $15; Mae Simpson Band. 7 p.m. Sat. $15. dakotacooks.com.

LUKE SPEHAR: 2 p.m. Sat.; 6:30 p.m. Sun. $30. openwindowtheatre.org.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Cello recital with Jingduan Wang. 2:30 p.m. Sat.; trumpet recital with Zachary Ploeger. 2 p.m. Sun. YouTube.

JUSTICE FRONTLINE AID BENEFIT CONCERT: Mickey Breeze, Lazenlow, Lt. Sunnie and Nur-D. 6:30 p.m. Sat. $20-$50. Eventbrite.

MACPHAIL SPOTLIGHT SERIES: Michael Cain, Krysta Rayford and Isaac Rohr. 7:30 p.m. Sat. macphail.org.

JAZZ CENTRAL STUDIOS: Steve Kenny, Art Resnick, Kenny Horst and Billy Peterson. 8 p.m. Sat. jazzcentralstudios.org.

MN MUSIC COALITION: Greg Herriges, Ted Hajnasiewicz, Zack King and Maygen & the Birdwatchers. Noon Sun. YouTube.

TODD MENTON: 2 p.m. Sun. landmarkcenter.org.

CHRISTOPHER GANZA: Organ recital. 3 p.m. Sun. cathedralsaintpaul.org.

BETHLEHEM MUSIC SERIES: Sotto Voce Tuba Quartet. 4 p.m. Sun. bethlehemmusicseries.org.

NATIONAL LUTHERAN CHOIR: 4 p.m. Sun. nlca.com.

PARKWAY THEATER: Billy McLaughlin & SimpleGifts with Laura MacKenzie. 4:30 p.m. Sun. theparkwaytheater.com.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis. 7 p.m. Tue. schubert.org.

HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: Irish music with Michael Londra. 7 p.m. Wed. $25. hennepintheatretrust.org.

ARTS

JAMES SEWELL BALLET: Virtual live studio performance. 7 p.m. today. jsballet.org.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

20% THEATRE COMPANY: "Q-Stage: New Works Series." "Castles II." Ends Sat. Excerpts from "The Fawn." Thu.-March 21. $5-$25. tctwentypercent.org.

PARK SQUARE THEATRE: "Mysterious Old Radio Listening Society." 7:30 p.m. Mon. $18. parksquaretheatre.org.

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER: Artist talk with Valerie Ling. 2 p.m. Tue. nccshop.org.

MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART: Virtual curator talk with Rachel McGarry. Noon Thu. artsmia.org.

ARTISTRY: "Botanical Expressions," works by Jodi Reeb. Ends April 30. artistrymn.org.

CELTIC JUNCTION: Kickin' It Irish dancers and band. Ends March 20. $20. celticjunction.org.

CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY: "Seedfolks." Ends March 21. childrenstheatre.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "Exploring the Transitory." Works by Holly Newton Swift. Sat.-April 17. grovelandgallery.com.

SEASONS ON ST. CROIX GALLERY: "Nature's Forms," works by Megan Moore, Jodi Reeb and Colleen Riley. Ends March 28. seasonsonstcroix.com.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: Fiber works by Ingrid Restemayer. Ends April 15. artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: "Gilgamesh." Ends March 31. walkingshadowcompany.org.

WHITE BEAR CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Annual Northern Lights Juried Art International Online Exhibition. Ends March 31. whitebeararts.org.

FAMILY

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual Irish Day of Dance. Sun.; virtual St. Patrick's Day Irish Celebration. 8:30 a.m., 12:30 & 5:30 p.m. Wed.; virtual Balkan Fest, a celebration of the cultures found around the Balkan Peninsula. Ends March 21; Urban Expedition, program featuring music, crafts and traditions of Spain. Ends April 7. landmarkcenter.org.

VIRTUAL FAMILY DAY: Activities surrounding Women's History Month. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. artismia.org.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

MOA TODDLER TUESDAYS AT HOME: Performance by Rince Na Chroi Irish Dancers. 10 a.m. Tue. mallofamerica.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue.; Swedish Museum virtual talk. 1 p.m. Wed.; Virtual Makers Night. 6:30 p.m. Thu. asimn.org.

SAINT PATRICK'S ASSOCIATION INC.: Virtual screening of the St. Patrick's Day reverse parade. Noon Wed. Facebook.

books

JARRETT AND JEROME PUMPHREY: "The Old Boat." 4 p.m. Sat. wildrumpusbooks.com.

ZOË FRANÇOIS: "Zoë Bakes Cakes." 7 p.m. Mon. $5. magersandquinn.com.

IMBOLO MBUE: "How Beautiful We Were." 7 p.m. Tue. clubbook.org,

KATHLEEN WEST: "Are We There Yet?" 7 p.m. Tue., advance registration required. magersandquinn.com.

N. SCOTT MOMADAY: "Earth Keeper." 7 p.m. Tue. mprevents.org.

LAURA MUNSON: "Willa's Groove." 7 p.m. Wed. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

JAMES CANTON: "The Oak Papers." 6 p.m. Thu. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

CLAIRE LOMBARDO: "The Most Fun We Ever Had." 6:30 p.m. Thu. clubbook.org.

JEANNINE OUELLETTE, LILLY DANCYGER AND GINA FRANGELLO: "The Part That Burns," "Negative Space" and "Blow Your House Down." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn Facebook page.