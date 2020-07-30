Guthrie Theater Virtual Benefit

Saturday: The Guthrie is closed until March for in-person performances, but you can get a taste of its delights in an online fundraiser. Guthrie veteran Sally Wingert emcees the event, which features performances by Twin Cities actors such as Regina Marie Williams and Meghan Kreidler, with a sprinkling of celebrity cameos from the likes of David Hyde Pierce, Mark Rylance, Rainn Wilson and more. It’s a way to support the theater for the future, with chances to bid on a series of prizes, ranging from fancy dinners with Guthrie artists to a weeklong Winnebago vacation. (7 p.m. Sat. Free with registration, guthrietheater.org.) Sheila Regan

Lissie

Sunday: Since returning to her native Quad Cities area from California five years ago, golden-voiced folk-rocker Elisabeth “Lissie” Maurus of “When I’m Alone” and “Best Days” AAA radio rotation has maintained close ties and hired much of her backing musicians upriver in the Twin Cities. She and the band are making up for a postponed Parkway gig in April with a livestreamed, high-def performance there to help keep the lights on at the adventurous but audience-less neighborhood theater. Different ticket tiers include a virtual meet-and-greet, T-shirt and more. (2 p.m. Sun. $15-$65, lissie.veeps.com) Chris Riemenschneider

The Gear Daddies

Thursday: It’s not a true Minnesota summer without a performance by the Gear Daddies. The Minnesota Zoo doesn’t have a concert series this year. And most other venues are shut down due to the coronavirus. But that doesn’t mean that Martin Zellar and the boys originally from Austin, Minn., can’t ride “Zamboni” in summer 2020. Expect “Stupid Boy,” “She’s Happy” and other late-’80s favorites during a livestream performance. (7:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook Live) Jon Bream

MUSIC

GALACTIC GET DOWN: A music and arts festival with performances by Dead Larry, Carnage the Executioner, El Dub, Chachuba and more. Today-Sat. galacticgetdown.com.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Jonatha Brooke. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

GIRLS ROCK N ROLL RETREAT: She Rock She Rock presents 13 bands. 6 p.m. today. $5. flipcause.com.

VIRTUAL MUSIC TRIVIA: Host Brian Ward and Minnesota Orchestra musicians present trivia on classical and beyond. 7 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org/trivia.

LAKES AREA MUSIC FESTIVAL: Voices of Youth. 7:30 p.m. today; A Night at the Opera. 7:30 p.m. Sat.; Dashon Burton. 2 p.m. Sun.; Kenny Broberg. 7:30 p.m. Wed. lakesareamusic.org.

THE FLOOZIES: 8 p.m. today. bit.ly/3g5brSW.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

HOOKSTREAM: The Jones Gang. 9 p.m. Sat. thehookmpls.com.

LISSIE: 2 p.m. Sun. $15. theparkwaytheater.com.

JON LI: Virtual piano show. 3 p.m. Sun.; 9:30 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

DAVINA & THE VAGABONDS: 7 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

MUSICIAN MONDAYS WITH ROCK IT MAN ENTERTAINMENT: 8 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

DAN ISRAEL: 6 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

MARTIN DEVANEY: 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

BEN COOK-FELTZ: 5 p.m. Thu. Facebook and landof10kstreams.com.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Connie Evingson. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

HIP @ HOME: Twin Cities Early Music’s live performances recorded or streamed from performers’ homes and locations without audiences. tcearlymusic.org.

MINNEAPOLIS MUSIC IN THE PARKS: Previously recorded concerts. Minneapolis Parks YouTube page.

ARTS

MINNESOTA FRINGE VIRTUAL FESTIVAL: Daily performances by a variety of theatrical companies and artists. Today-Aug. 9. For full schedule see website. minnesotafringe.org.

FRINGEMISS: Adventurous Artists and South Asian Arts & Theater House present an online performance to benefit the Minnesota Fringe. 7:30 p.m. today. Facebook.

POWDERHORN ART FAIR: An online experience featuring local artists. 8 a.m. Sat.-11:59 p.m. Sun. powderhornartfair.com.

GUTHRIE THEATER: Virtual benefit with performances by local and national artists. 7 p.m. Sat. Free, but advance registration required. guthrietheater.org.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

PARK SQUARE THEATRE: “Riddle Puzzle Plot,” an online interactive mystery. 7:30 p.m. today-Sat. $30. parksquaretheatre.org.

SOO VISUAL ARTS CENTER: Virtual exhibit of Chase Barney’s “Too Much of a Good Thing Is Wonderful.” Instagram.

ORATORIO SOCIETY OF MINNESOTA: “Candid Conversations,” a weekly online series on timely topics in choral music. 7 p.m. Wed. oratorio.org.

CREATIVITY TOGETHER: A dance, music, song and storytelling collaboration between Kairos Alive and the Minnesota Orchestra. 10:30 a.m. Thu. kairos alive.org.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon Thu. landmarkcenter.org.

LIBRARY HAPPY HOUR: A discussion of pop culture and irrelevant topics. Hosted by Hennepin County Public Library. 5 p.m. Thu. hclib.bibliocommons.com.

VIRTUAL HISTORIC PUB CRAWL: A virtual tour of White Bear’s pubs past and present. 6:30 p.m. Thu. $15. whitebearhistory.square.site.

PARKWAY THEATER: Virtual screenings of independent films. Livestream premiere of “The Wild.” 7 p.m. Thu. theparkwaytheater.com.

ILLUSION THEATER FRESH INK SERIES: Streaming of “In This Moment.” 7:30 Thu. illusiontheater.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: “Kevin Kling’s Greatest Hits & Juicy Bits.” Sat.-Aug. 31. openeyetheatre.org.

CELTIC JUNCTION ARTS CENTER: Free online screening of films through Documentary Educational Resources with themes on social and political activism, human rights and criminal justice. der.org/watch-from-home.

GROVELAND GALLERY: Online catalog of the “Summer Invitational” exhibit. grovelandgallery.com.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual exhibits. “Public Art: The Permanent Collection of Landmark Center and “Outdoor Painters: Love for Minnesota.” Ends Aug. 31.

THE M @HOME: Online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including videos of the current exhibition, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: “Virtual Cinema,” selected films. “We the People: Required Reading,” films with themes of systemic inequality. mspfilm.org.

RIVERVIEW THEATER: Virtual screenings of independent films. riverviewtheater.com.

WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum’s collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.

VIRTUAL EAGAN ART FESTIVAL: Online slide show of festival artists with links to their web platforms to browse and purchase artwork. Ends July 31. eaganartfestival.org.

FAMILY

SINGABLE STORYTIME: Hosted by Twin Cities Music Therapy Services. 10:30 a.m. today. Facebook.

ZOOM FAMILY BINGO: A fundraiser for the Down Syndrome Association of Minnesota. 6 p.m. today. $20 per family. interland3.donorperfect.net.

PROOF ALLIANCE SENSORY PLAYDATE: Online activities for families. 10 a.m.-noon Sat. proofalliance.org.

FREE FIRST SATURDAY: Plant-themed online performances, games, art-making and activities presented by the Walker Art Center. walkerart.org.

INDIAFEST: Online cultural performances. Noon-4 p.m. Sat. iamn.org.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 8 p.m. Sat., Wed. Facebook.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Stories in a Snapshot. 2 p.m. Tue. asimn.org.

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY: Live storytimes. 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

CARVER COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual escape room. Daily; Schiffelly Puppets. Mon.-Fri.; Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Mon. & Wed., 6:30 p.m. Mon., Wed. Facebook.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual family storytime. 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; baby storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wed.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY: Mental Health Monday for teens, new activities posted each week. Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Tue.-Thu. Art with Z, instructional art videos for teens posted every Friday. Facebook and sppl.org.

WILD RUMPUS BOOKS VIRTUAL STORYTIMES: 7 p.m. Tue.; 6 & 7 p.m. Thu. wildrumpusbooks.com.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family storytime. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; baby storytime. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Storytime and early literacy programs. 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

CTC@HOME: Children’s Theatre Company presents videos and activities for families. childrenstheatre.org.

GREAT RIVER TOUR: A virtual tour highlighting St. Paul and its relationship with the Mississippi River. landmarkcenter.org.

BOOKS

THOMAS L. NINS: “A Ballad for the Dawn.” 1 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

KENDRA ATLEEWORK: “Miracle Country. 7 p.m. Mon. Magers and Quinn Facebook page.

DAVID HOUSEWRIGHT: “From the Grave.” 7 p.m. Tue. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

ERIC HOLTHAUS: “The Future Earth. 5 p.m. Tue. Magers and Quinn Facebook page.

MATT GOLDMAN: “Dead West.” 7 p.m. onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org.

MATT GOLDMAN AND DAVID HOUSEWRIGHT: “Dead West” and “From the Grave.” 7 p.m. Wed. subtextbooks.com.

MEGAN COLLINS: “Behind the Red Door.” 7 p.m. Thu. onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org.