If the NFL’s 2020 season starts on time, the Vikings will kick off their 60th season with a first: They’ll open at home against their biggest rival.

The Vikings are scheduled to face the Packers in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season at U.S. Bank Stadium, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation. It will be the first time in franchise history Minnesota has opened at home against Green Bay; the Vikings have started the season six times at Lambeau Field against the Packers, most recently in 2008, when Aaron Rodgers led Green Bay to a win in his first NFL start.

The NFL season is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 10. The complete schedule will be unveiled tonight.

The Packers came to U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 2 of the 2016 season for the first regular-season game in the Vikings’ new building, but have never played a Week 1 game in Minnesota. It will be the fourth time in the past five years the two rivals have squared off in September, after the Vikings traveled to Lambeau Field for Week 2 games in 2018 and 2019.

If the NFL’s season starts on time, the Vikings’ Week 1 game could also present an odd backdrop for the matchup. Governor Tim Walz has said he expects football stadiums to be among the last places in the state to open to large crowds, and if coronavirus concerns keep Vikings fans from packing U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 1 — or Packers fans from snapping up tickets to the game — it could dampen what tends to be the Vikings’ liveliest home game of the year.

Green Bay lost its first three games at U.S. Bank Stadium, before beating the Vikings 23-10 last Dec. 23 to claim the NFC North title and lock the Vikings into the conference’s last wild-card spot.

Earlier Thursday, a source confirmed the Vikings will play Christmas Day in New Orleans.

After the Vikings beat the Saints with a walk-off touchdown in the playoffs for the second time in three years in January, their 2020 regular-season rematch in the Superdome seemed a good candidate for a marquee TV slot.

The Vikings will play on a Friday for just the fourth time in franchise history. It’s the Vikings’ first Friday game since their Week 16 NFC North title game on Christmas Eve 2004, when they lost 34-31 to the Packers in the Metrodome, and their first Christmas Day game since their 2005 loss to the Ravens.

The Saints game will give the Vikings another big audience on a holiday, after 2016 and 2017 games on Thanksgiving Day and prime-time games against the Packers two days before Christmas in 2017 and 2019.

The Saints matchup does mean, however, the Vikings could have to deal with one of coach Mike Zimmer’s pet peeves: a road game on a short week. They played on Thursday night at home in 2019, after playing a road Thursday game in each of Zimmer’s first five seasons as a head coach.

If the NFL gives the Vikings a Week 15 game on a Sunday, they’ll have to make a quick turnaround before what figures to be one of their tougher road matchups of the 2020 season. But when they go to New Orleans, they’ll get to renew what’s become an intriguing NFC rivalry in front of a big television audience.