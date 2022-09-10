Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow today's game between the Vikings and Saints:
Kickoff: 8:30 a.m. TV: Ch. 5, NFL Network Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 228, 386
Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
This week's schedule, latest lines and score updates
Ben Goessling's game prediction
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's opponent scouting report
NFL standings by division and playoff race
Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Andrew Krammer | Mark Craig
NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Saints
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
McCray propels Southern to 59-3 romp over UAPB
Besean McCray three four touchdown passes and Southern used a five-touchdown second quarter to rout Arkansas-Pine Bluff 59-3 on Saturday.
Sports
Schwarber hits 2 of Phils' 5 HRs to salvage split with Nats
Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia's five homers in the first four innings and the Phillies got a much-needed win as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, salvaging a split of a day-night doubleheader with an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals in a rainy Game 2 on Saturday.
Vikings
Vikings vs. Saints: Rosters, stats, TV/radio, social media and more
Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow Sunday morning's game from London between the Vikings and New Orleans.
Twins
Mistakes doom Twins against Tigers for 81st loss of season
The Twins need to win their final four games to avoid their second losing season in a row.
Sports
Florida A&M rolls to 34-7 win over Mississippi Valley State
Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes to Xavier Smith and Florida A&M dominated the final three quarters in a 34-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.