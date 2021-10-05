The Vikings signed defensive tackle T.J. Smith, who was on the Chargers practice squad last season, on Tuesday.

Smith — a four-year college standout at Arkansas, where he was a teammate of Vikings defensive lineman Armon Watts — had been released by the Chargers in August. The 6-3, 300-pound Smith went undrafted in 2020.

The Vikings also put cornerback Harrison Hand back on the COVID-19 list, a day after another cornerback, Cam Dantzler, was also sidelined because of COVID-19.

Hand was on the field for 15 snaps in Sunday's 14-7 loss to Cleveland. He was also on the COVID-19 list in late September.