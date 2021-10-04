Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Lions, coach Mike Zimmer said Monday, giving the Vikings defense a boost as the prognosis on nose tackle Michael Pierce remains unknown.

Barr has been listed questionable the past two weeks after limited practices, but he has yet to play due to a knee injury suffered in early August. Zimmer expects Barr to return after one more week of practice, but the Pro Bowler's conditioning will likely have to be monitored as he's played in just two games since the 2019 season. Barr suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Week 2 last year and didn't play in the preseason.

His presence, as the defense's longest-tenured starter behind safety Harrison Smith, could be a boost for the 11th-ranked scoring defense.

"Barr has been in the system for a long, long time, and there's certain things we can do with him that we haven't been able to do in these first four ballgames," Zimmer said. "He's feeling better every single day."

Barr said Sept. 23 he was "approaching" full health, and that he wouldn't return before feeling like his injured knee was no longer a hinderance.

Zimmer offered no update on Pierce, who was scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured elbow after exiting Sunday's loss to Cleveland after a goal-line sequence late in the second quarter. Pierce played 21 snaps after being listed as questionable with the injury suffered in practice. He was replaced by nose tackle Armon Watts, whom Zimmer said "played well" against Browns center J.C. Tretter.

Dantzler placed on COVID list

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, a day after re-emerging in the lineup to replace struggling corner Bashaud Breeland. Whenever Dantzler returns, he could remain in the starting lineup.

In 72 snaps against the Browns, Dantzler had some "great tackles," cornerback Patrick Peterson said, as well as a deflection when an errant Baker Mayfield pass bounced off the back of Dantzler's helmet. He also covered the same route that Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf ran in the red zone to beat Breeland for a touchdown in the Sept. 26 win.

"They ran the exact same play, and Dantzler was tight on it," Zimmer said.

Just three weeks ago, Dantzler was a healthy scratch as coaches asked for better effort on special teams and consistency on defense. He's since expressed his frustration on social media. Peterson, the 11th-year veteran, said "it's tough for young players to deal" with the ups and downs of an NFL career.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride for him," Peterson said. "When we talked about the situation, [I told him] you have to be ready. We know everybody might not be happy with the situation that they're going through, and also success doesn't happen overnight."

'Really ticky-tacky'

Among the many moments replaying in Zimmer's head the day after losing to the Browns was the impactful fourth-down defensive holding penalty called on linebacker Eric Kendricks in the end zone. Kendricks briefly grabbed the hip of Browns receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, drawing a flag that Zimmer called "really ticky-tacky." The Browns scored their only touchdown with a new set of downs.

"Ifs and buts are candies and nuts," Zimmer said, "but there were a lot of things that we still could have won that football game. You get a holding call on fourth down in the end zone, which is really ticky-tacky."

Improvement needed everywhere

Right tackle Brian O'Neill offered a blunt assessment when asked where the Vikings offensive line needs to improve after quarterback Kirk Cousins was hit 10 times and they averaged 2.8 yards per run against a dominant Browns defensive front.

"Finish blocks better," O'Neill said. "Make more holes in the run game, protect Kirk, all the responsibilities of being an offensive lineman in this offense, to be honest."

Etc.

The Vikings released receiver Whop Philyor, an undrafted rookie out of Indiana, from the practice squad on Monday, according to the league's transaction wire.