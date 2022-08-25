For years, Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman raved about his team's depth. Then he got fired because his backups, including quarterback Sean Mannion, weren't good enough.

This year's Vikings' roster appears shallower than an Instagram model. For that you can blame Spielman, or question his replacement, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Spielman acquired a number of exceptional players, which is why the 2022 Vikings are loaded with stars. Safety Harrison Smith, cornerback Patrick Peterson, pass rusher Danielle Hunter and receiver Justin Jefferson could eventually make arguments that they belong in the Hall of Fame.

Adam Thielen, Eric Kendricks, Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Cook are stars. Brian O'Neill is a standout. A handful of other players could develop into household names.

If they all stay healthy and Kevin O'Connell can coach, the Vikings could be quite good. If health or expertise is lacking, Mike Zimmer's final-season record of 8-9 won't seem so terrible.

This week, the Vikings corrected one of their problems by trading for backup quarterback Nick Mullens. That a player who could be acquired for a conditional seventh-round pick could be seen as a major upgrade at a position is an indication of just how weak the quarterback room became under Spielman, and how belatedly Adofo-Mensah recognized an obvious need.

There isn't a lot of obvious depth across the rest of the roster, either.

The Vikings' deepest position might be running back, as Kene Nwangwu and Ty Chandler have emerged as explosive players. But the running back position is not where you want or need maximum depth. What has been proven by many Super Bowl teams in recent years is that everyone has two or three backs who can perform.

The popular fan notion that the Vikings should trade backup running back Alexander Mattison ignores two important realities: Mattison is a proven quality backup for the sometimes-injured Cook; and no NFL team is going to trade much of value for a backup running back.

The Vikings are also deep at receiver. Jefferson, Thielen and K.J. Osborn are excellent. Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips has raved about the intelligence and versatility of Bisi Johnson. Ihmir Smith-Marsette could become a big-play receiver if he can become more reliable.

At other positions, depth is either missing or remains a work in progress.

The offensive line has three solid starters in O'Neill, Christian Darrisaw and Ezra Cleveland. Center Garrett Bradbury is holding onto the starting job mainly because the Vikings don't have a better option, and rookie Ed Ingram and veteran Jesse Davis could be exposed at right guard, along with Bradbury, in the season opener against Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark.

O'Connell said Thursday that he liked his offensive line depth. I don't believe him.

The Vikings' tight end depth is suspect. If Irv Smith Jr. can't stay healthy, the Vikings are unlikely to get much production out of the position.

The defensive line lacks obvious depth, and Hunter and Za'Darius Smith must stay healthy or the pass rush will be nonexistent and the secondary will be exposed. Kendricks is another irreplaceable player.

The Vikings spent their first two draft picks on their secondary. Safety Lewis Cine, their first-rounder, missed practice this week with a knee injury. Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who fell to the second round because of injury concerns, is recovering from an apparent ankle injury.

Cameron Dantzler's ability to compete for a starting job after a poor 2021 season could be an indication that he has improved — or an indictment of the team's depth.

Peterson will once again be a vital player for the Vikings, and he's 32.

In a salary-cap league featuring a massive number of injuries, every team's depth can be questioned. The Vikings are among a handful of teams, though, that have a large talent gap between their most talented starters and their replacements.

You can blame Spielman. You can also wonder whether Adofo-Mensah has done enough, or had enough time, to correct Spielman's mistakes.