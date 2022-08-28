DENVER – Quarterback Kirk Cousins walked through plays in Empower Field at Mile High with the Vikings' starting offense more than 2.5 hours before Saturday night's preseason finale against the Broncos, and that was all the action he'd get this preseason.

Up next: the Sept. 11 opener against the Packers.

The Vikings rested 33 players against the Broncos. The starting offense did not play — Cousins, receivers Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn, running back Dalvin Cook, fullback C.J. Ham, left tackle Christian Darrisaw, center Garrett Bradbury, guard Ezra Cleveland and right tackle Brian O'Neill. Tight end Irv Smith Jr. remains held out following thumb surgery.

A few injured defenders, including safety Lewis Cine (knee) and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (ankle), were held out alongside the starters — edge rushers Danielle Hunter and Za'Darius Smith, safeties Harrison Smith and Cam Bynum, linebackers Eric Kendricks and Jordan Hicks, defensive tackles Harrison Phillips, Armon Watts and Dalvin Tomlinson, and cornerbacks Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan and Cameron Dantzler.

Quarterback Sean Mannion got the start ahead of Kellen Mond and Nick Mullens, who was acquired five days before via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Guard/center Chris Reed returned after missing a couple of weeks due to an elbow injury. Five others were held out due to injuries: receiver Dan Chisena; defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard; edge rusher Janarius Robinson; and linebackers Chazz Surratt and Blake Lynch.

The Broncos rested at least 22 players, including quarterback Russell Wilson, receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and edge rusher Bradley Chubb.

Nine Vikings starters sat out the preseason entirely: Cousins, Jefferson, Thielen, Cook, Hunter, Za'Darius Smith, Harrison Smith, Peterson and Kendricks.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell brought the Rams' way of preserving starters to Minnesota.

"They should feel like they're right on schedule from a physical standpoint and stamina-wise of being able to play a full game," O'Connell said, "but 10-12 snaps here and there, I don't know how much it does for some of the veteran players who have played a lot."

For the second time in eight years as an NFL starter, Cousins didn't play in the preseason. Other Vikings players — Hunter, Smith, Peterson, Jefferson — are sitting it out for a third straight year, starting with the pandemic-canceled preseason in 2020. Jefferson, drafted in 2020, has never played in the preseason.

Eleven QBs sit out preseason

Cousins, who missed the preseason opener while on the COVID list, and Wilson were among 11 quarterbacks sidelined this preseason, including the Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Rams' Matthew Stafford, Bengals' Joe Burrow, Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Titans' Ryan Tannehill, Chargers' Justin Herbert and Raiders' Derek Carr.

"There's a bit of a trend in the league to maybe play a little less," Cousins said. "There's also an uptick in joint practices. I didn't have my first joint practice until my third year in the league and it's become almost an annual thing."

Decision time

Coaches use the preseason to evaluate the rest of the roster, which needs to be trimmed to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon. That means 27 roster moves are required. Up to 16 players can be re-signed onto the practice squad, which can be set Wednesday.

"Every single one of those conversations is difficult," O'Connell said. "You're telling them that they're not going to be a part of the initial 53. But it definitely does help ... for a lot of these guys to be told, 'Hey, you're still gonna be in this building.' Because I'd like to think a lot of our guys are hoping to stay in this building as opposed to go somewhere else."