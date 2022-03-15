The Vikings furthered their efforts to rework their front seven on Tuesday, agreeing to terms with former Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks on a two-year deal.

The team sees him as a three-down linebacker who should fit well in new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell's scheme; Hicks started all 17 games for the Cardinals last season, posting a career-high four sacks. Hicks, who was released by the Cardinals on Saturday, won't hurt the Vikings' chances of getting a compensatory pick in 2023.

The team is also hopeful Hicks can bring an element of leadership to a defense in transition. He could line up next to Eric Kendricks in the Vikings' base defense and stay on the field in nickel situations.

Hicks' contract is worth up to $12 million over the next two seasons. He joins the team after the Vikings brought in former Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips on Monday. The team released defensive tackle Michael Pierce after agreeing to terms with Phillips, and could see more changes on defense, with Anthony Barr set to hit free agency and several defenders rumored to be trade targets as the Vikings try to clear cap space.

Teams can officially sign free agents beginning Wednesday at 3 p.m. Central time.