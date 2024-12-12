Outdoors

Chronic wasting disease pops up in a whitetail deer near Wheaton

It’s the first time CWD has been detected in that portion of western Minnesota and it will trigger new regulations for local hunters.

By Tony Kennedy

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 12, 2024 at 11:05PM
University of Minnesota Veterinary student Jackie Pieron removes lymph nodes from a deer harvested in the fall of 2016 near Rushford, Minn. At right, DNR Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Michelle Carstensen records data about the animal. Lymph node removal and testing is a critical part of the DNR's response to threats of CWD spreading to the state's wild herd of whitetails. These check stations are likely to be positioned later this year in Winona County in response to a CWD outbreak on a deer farm southeast of Winona city.
A veterinary student removes lymph nodes from a deer harvested near Rushford, Minn., as part of DNR's annual surveillance efforts to track the prevalence of chronic wasting disease. (Photo provided by Department of Natural Resources)

A buck shot by a hunter near Wheaton in western Minnesota tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD), the first time the deer and elk disease has been detected in that area of the state.

The Department of Natural Resources announced the finding Thursday in a news release. Erik Hildebrand, DNR wildlife health supervisor, said the agency will implement its CWD response protocols, starting with three consecutive years of testing hunter-harvested deer in the vicinity.

Other likely management actions designed to mitigate spreading the disease include carcass movement restrictions, a ban against deer feeding, prohibiting using scents and other deer attractants and, sometimes, increased bag limits to help assess disease prevalence and cull the area’s deer herd.

Deer Permit Area 271 along the South Dakota border will be ground zero for the special regulations, but surrounding deer permit areas also will be affected, DNR said.

“This discovery in western Minnesota, while unwelcome news, highlights the importance and necessity of our disease surveillance efforts and allowing hunters to test deer harvested anywhere in the state if they would like to,” Hildebrand said.

The DNR said it will collaborate on actions to thwart the disease with South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department.

CWD is an always-fatal, neurological animal disease with no known cure that also affects elk and moose. It has been found in more than two-thirds of U.S. states. The Centers for Disease Control advises hunters not to eat meat or organs from an infected deer.

Tony Kennedy

Reporter

Tony Kennedy is an outdoors writer covering Minnesota news about fishing, hunting, wildlife, conservation, BWCA, natural resource management, public land, forests and water.

