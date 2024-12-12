Review: Cantus beautifully mixes poetry and song in its Twin Cities ‘Christmas With Cantus’ concerts

For those seeking calm at the end of a tumultuous year, you can find it in Saunder Choi’s epic arrangement of “Angels We Have Heard on High” or a mesmerizing version of “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming,” sung in German and accompanied by the haunting tones of fingers rubbing the rims of water glasses. And, if it’s swing you seek, it can be found in Reginald Bowens’ jazzy take on “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”