On Sunday, the Vikings' Dalvin Cook will, for the first time as an NFL running back, play at Hard Rock Stadium, where a decade ago he was starring for Miami Central High School in big games that were moved to the venue.

Cook twice starred at Hard Rock Stadium for Florida State in wins over the Miami Hurricanes, wearing the same No. 4 he'll don against the Dolphins. Cook's 26-yard, game-winning run over the Hurricanes as a freshman in 2014 lifted the Seminoles in the closing minutes.

"Never lost to Miami," Cook said Wednesday. "I'm trying to keep that up, keep that lil streak goin' in Florida."

Cook's 62nd NFL game will be unlike any before it, and he's almost guaranteed to play a leading role after averaging 20 touches each of the past two games. He has 447 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in five games. The Dolphins defense ranks 13th against the run, allowing 110 rushing yards per game.

Cook, 27, watched running backs Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams play for his hometown team in the late 2000s.

"This is what I dreamed about," Cook said. "This is a kid's dream, just living in it, trying to take advantage of the moment. If you know me, I just like to have fun. So, I try to enjoy the moment, man, because you don't get these back. We only play Miami every so many years, so gotta take advantage of these type of games."

The Vikings last played in Miami in 2014. Cook, who was born and raised in southeast Florida, expects to play in front of a lot of family and friends inside a stadium with which he's very familiar.

"Let me get my own little section up there," Cook said.

Booth set to return

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round pick, is off the injury report for the first time since suffering a quad injury Sept. 11 against the Packers, meaning he should return Sunday against the Dolphins. Booth practiced fully on Wednesday.

"Now it's just a matter of getting him back into all the full-speed movements, reactionary movements that come with playing that position," head coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith remains limited due to a knee injury suffered Sept. 25 against the Lions. Cornerback Akayleb Evans is in the concussion protocol. He was cleared for a non-contact practice, according to O'Connell, and was limited. Running back Alexander Mattison (shoulder) was also limited.

Thompson expected to be Miami QB

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that rookie Skylar Thompson will likely start at quarterback on Sunday as Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater work their way out of concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa, who has been out since Sept. 29, returned to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Bridgewater, who took a blow to the head in Sunday's loss to the Jets, could be cleared in time to face the Vikings, but McDaniel said he would be Thompson's backup.

"The real hard times are when you're pressed into duty after no reps in practice and you are truly one snap away from being in the game," said O'Connell, a former NFL backup quarterback. "... [Thompson's] going to get a full week of practice. They've got great coaches down there, and like I've talked about, great players around him."

Bridgewater, tackle Terron Armstead (toe), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest) did not practice. Receiver Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) was a full participant.

'Taking another step'

Center Garrett Bradbury has quietly improved early in his fourth NFL season, allowing just eight quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, behind left tackle Christian Darrisaw by one for best on the offensive line. The Vikings offensive line have started every game together so far this season.

"He's taking another step as a player, as a leader," quarterback Kirk Cousins said of Bradbury. "He's done a great job with his hands, with his calls, communication. I think the O-linemen have really seen just a guy that really enjoys coming to work every day, working really hard and doing a great job."

Etc.