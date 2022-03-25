Thank you for submitting questions for this week's Vikings mailbag. You can always send questions to @Andrew_Krammer on Twitter or andrew.krammer@startribune.com. Also listen for answers on the Access Vikings podcast. Let's get to it.

Q: Will the Wilfs ever allow a real rebuild? Are they more concerned with just not being the Lions than they are in trying to be a team that legit can win a Super Bowl? — @joelstegman

AK: The last time we heard from co-owners Zygi and Mark Wilf, it was Mark who said he believes this team can be "super competitive" right away. They're clearly banking on coaching and culture as being what held back a top-heavy roster, and perhaps even the development of much-needed quality backups. They don't want to embrace a rebuild, evident by this month's decisions to hold onto much of the talent from extending quarterback Kirk Cousins to restructuring receiver Adam Thielen. Signing Za'Darius Smith, who turns 30 in September and is coming off back surgery, is further evidence. That would seem to be with the belief they can win a Super Bowl with this core and head coach Kevin O'Connell's playbook. Any rebuilding will happen while being tied to contracts for Cousins, Thielen and, likely, running back Dalvin Cook through the next two seasons.

Q: It doesn't feel like the Vikings got a whole lot better so far, but has the NFC become even more wide open? — Tom

AK: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers have something to say about that. As will Matthew Stafford, who remains with the Rams and Sean McVay. But Rodgers' favorite target, Davante Adams, was shipped to the AFC in Las Vegas. As was Viking killer Russell Wilson, who is now in Denver. The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes also led to an AFC team in Cleveland, leaving the Falcons and Saints in the lurch. Atlanta sent Matt Ryan to the Colts, but they likely weren't contenders with him. While the Vikings haven't done much retooling, the NFC has indeed eroded a bit further, including more NFC-to-AFC trades with edge rusher Khalil Mack and receivers Amari Cooper and Robert Woods.

Q: Is it too early to talk about strength of schedule? The only way I see this team doing well is if their schedule is easier this year. — @mikedigitalink

AK: It is too early, but why not? Let's look at it solely through a quarterback lens. The Vikings' opposing QB slate looks easier than last year's gauntlet that included Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray, Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Stafford and Rodgers (x2). That's eight games against top-tier talents. This coming season, there are maybe five. Or six if you include Ryan with the Colts and that running game along with Rodgers (x2), Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Murray. The rest of the QBs the Vikings are slated to face are Justin Fields (x2), Jared Goff (x2), Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Daniel Jones, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones, Jameis Winston and Tua Tagovailoa, who does now have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to target in Miami.

Q: More likely Minnesota takes a cornerback or offensive lineman in the draft? — @chris_cordella

AK: Cornerback, especially if you're referring to the No. 12 overall pick. Even though the interior offensive line needs a boost, their starting cornerback group is currently Cameron Dantzler, Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand. A veteran addition or two is expected, especially with a few free agents available with ties to the coaching staff like ex-Broncos/Bears corners Bryce Callahan and Kyle Fuller. But the Vikings could use another top talent from what's considered to be a deep draft crop. With tackles set in Brian O'Neill and Christian Darrisaw, the team may not invest premium resources on the interior, where starters have been found with Day 2 or Day 3 picks.

Q: Will this 'winning rebuild' approach alter their draft strategy? Are they more likely to pick players ready to contribute right away? — Jon

AK: That's an interesting question. The Vikings may need a cornerback, for instance, to start right away with coordinator Ed Donatell's three-corner heavy defense. This might be a case where their positional need aligns with that urgency to be relevant in 2022. A prospect often landing with the Vikings in mock drafts is Washington's Trent McDuffie, who NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah calls "one of the safest players" in the draft because of how well-rounded his game is at age 21. LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. is a bigger, press corner who's credited with strong instincts and speed that could also make him an immediate contributor. Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones spent last season on LSU's staff, so he'd know better than most.

Q: Who could still re-sign? Anthony Barr? Patrick Peterson? What about Sheldon Richardson? – Ameer

AK: The Anthony Barr ship sailed last week when the Vikings signed three-down linebacker Jordan Hicks to pair with Eric Kendricks in the often-used, two-linebacker nickel defense. Adofo-Mensah put voice to that on Wednesday, saying "those decisions can be tough, but, ultimately, sometimes they just have to be made." The GM also said he'd been in contact with Peterson, the veteran corner, but it'd be tough to see how the team could afford his rate from last year at $8 million for one season. Richardson is intriguing as a versatile D-lineman. He may still be a fit at the right price. He's 31, and Adofo-Mensah spent time with him in Cleveland in 2020.

Q: Talk me into this team making a playoff push, and let's assume they sign two cornerbacks close to training camp and maybe land a quality right guard. — @jtmnskol

AK: Health. With this run-it-back approach to the roster, it's again taking on a top-heavy feel with the splashy addition of Smith on the edge and most of the expensive contracts remaining. The Vikings need some of that Rams' luck or ingenuity under new head athletic trainer Tyler Williams, who was an LA assistant in charge of sports science. The Rams ranked fifth last season in adjusted games lost, a metric by Football Outsiders that weighs starters' absences more than reserves' and accounts for all injury report appearances. LA hasn't ranked lower than 10th in the last five seasons. The Vikings ranked 21st last year, and 16th in 2020. If they're healthy, this is a loaded offense at the skill positions and a potent pass rush between Hunter and Smith. There are just the same questions about depth, due in part to their expensive commitments.