As part of our expanded Vikings playoff coverage this week, we will answer daily reader questions. You can email your questions to ben.goessling@startribune.com, or send them to @BenGoessling on Twitter.

Q: It seems like the team thinks highly of Metellus as they voted him a captain. With Cine coming back next year, Bynum playing well, where does that leave Harrison Smith? He seems to still be playing really well but is he too expensive? @DTeske8

Hi Dan, thanks for the question. This is a tricky one because of the factors you mentioned: Smith will be 34 next month, and he's scheduled to count $19.2 million against the salary cap in 2023. Given the Vikings' cap issues, Smith's contract certainly figures to be one they look at closely before the league year starts in March. I'm not so sure I'd say he's going to be gone, though.

The Vikings would take on $11.75 million in dead money if they cut Smith before June 1. They'd clear $7.46 million in cap space if they did it, but they might also need some assurances about Cine that I'm not sure they'll have by March 20, when they'd guarantee $1.25 million of Smith's base salary. Will Cine be completely ready to go? Do the Vikings feel confident he's mastered enough of the defense to take on a starting role? If not, and if Smith isn't here, do they feel comfortable with Bynum, Metellus and whomever else they might add?

Working on a restructured contract with Smith, if he's open to it, might make sense for 2023. He's still a solid safety who's played some of his better games in the past month as the Vikings have returned him to some of his old role moving around the formation. If the two sides can figure out a number that allows him to return for a 12th season in Minnesota, it'd seem to make sense.