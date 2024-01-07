DETROIT — Quarterback Nick Mullens will have a patchwork Vikings offensive line during Sunday's regular season finale against the Lions.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (illness) is officially active at Ford Field, but right guard Ed Ingram (shoulder) is inactive; both were listed questionable to play. Right tackle Brian O'Neill will miss a third start in the last four weeks due to a sprained ankle suffered Dec. 10 in Las Vegas. O'Neill played through the injury in last week's loss to the Packers.

Tackle David Quessenberry, the 33-year-old journeyman, will make a fourth start for the Vikings after joining the team on Aug. 30. Guard Blake Brandel will replace Ingram.

The Vikings' secondary will be even thinner this time against Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught 12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' Dec. 24 loss.

Cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon were among the six injured players ruled out on Friday. The Vikings elevated cornerbacks Jaylin Williams and Joejuan Williams from the practice squad for depth. Cornerbacks Akayleb Evans and Andrew Booth Jr. will be the top options for Week 18.

Safety Theo Jackson will also miss a second straight game due to a toe injury.

In all, the Vikings will be without seven Week 1 starters because of injury: Ingram, Murphy, O'Neill, quarterback Kirk Cousins, tight end T.J. Hockenson, edge rusher D.J. Wonnum and defensive tackle Dean Lowry. That doesn't include edge rusher Marcus Davenport, who was the projected starter, and a slew of injured backups.

The Vikings placed receiver Jalen Nailor on injured reserve to free up a roster spot for receiver Lucky Jackson, who played eight snaps on special teams last week. Nailor has "very, very limited symptoms" remaining from a Dec. 10 concussion, head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Friday, adding he expects the receiver to make a full recovery.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is set to be the No. 2 behind Mullens, according to O'Connell, making rookie Jaren Hall the emergency No. 3 passer.

Detroit still has a chance at the NFC's No. 2 seed with a win and losses by the Cowboys and Eagles on Sunday. The Vikings need to win to keep alive a slim chance at the postseason. Minnesota needs a win and losses by the Packers, Seahawks and either the Saints or Buccaneers.

Vikings' inactives: Murphy (knee), Ingram (shoulder), Blackmon (shoulder), O'Neill (ankle), Jackson (toe) and Roy (ankle)

Lions' inactives: WR Jameson Williams (ankle), TE Brock Wright (hip), DL John Cominsky, DL Brodric Martin, QB Hendon Hooker, DL Charles Harris, CB Steven Gilmore