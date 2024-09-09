Five extra points: Aaron Jones used (too much), Daniel Jones confused and mixed reviews for Vikings offensive line
An overwhelming defense and a balanced offense help the Vikings get their 2024 season off to a good start.
Flores, the Vikings defensive coordinator, didn’t need extra rushers to flummox Jones into a 44.3 passer rating, the second-lowest of his career. The Giants quarterback faced 13 third downs of 5-plus yards. Flores, the NFL’s blitz-happy king, showed blitz pre-snap on several of those plays, but rushed only four 11 times. On those plays, Jones had only three first downs passing, scrambled for his only rushing first down and was sacked twice, including once on third-and-goal from the 5. Flores sent extra rushers only twice, both in the fourth quarter with the game decided. One forced a throwaway on third-and-8 at the Vikings’ 11. Harrison Smith’s interception came one snap later on a three-man rush on fourth down.
2. Kevin O’Connell stays balanced throughout
O’Connell called a well-balanced game throughout. He called 24 runs and 25 passes before the game-ending kneel-down. One of the runs was a Sam Darnold scramble. On first down, O’Connell called six passes and five runs in the first half, and 14 runs and 12 passes overall. Breath-of-fresh Aaron Jones had 10 first-down carries for 71 yards (7.1), losing yardage only once. KO’s new commitment to the run showed on back-to-back run calls for Jones from the Giants’ 5- and 3-yard lines that ended in a rare rushing TD. O’Connell also pounced when Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II was resting, sending Jones up the middle on back-to-back carries of 12 and 19 yards, setting up a 21-yard TD pass one snap later.
3. Interior OL not great, but good enough
It took a few embarrassing Lawrence highlights to wake them up, but the Vikings’ interior offensive linemen played OK enough for Jones to average 6.7 yards on 14 carries and Darnold to post a 113.2 rating with one sack. Lawrence dominated the first series with a run stuff against center Garrett Bradbury on first down and a sack while overpowering right guard Ed Ingram on second down. Lawrence also caused Darnold’s only interception later when he hit Darnold’s arm while driving Bradbury backward. Bradbury and the guards had some highlights too, including during a 99-yard drive on the third series. It was Bradbury who neutralized Lawrence on Justin Jefferson’s 44-yard catch, the longest play of the game.
4. Aaron Jones should have been pulled
OK, time to pick nits with O’Connell. Jones certainly was not overloaded with 16 touches. But … what the heck was the 29-year-old running back doing carrying the ball on five of six snaps with the Vikings leading 28-6 and less than five minutes remaining? Jones is an Indy car. He should have been sent to the garage to watch the team’s demolition derby car, Myles Gaskin, mop up. Gaskin finally got a carry after the two-minute warning. O’Connell said the team was trying to get Jones a 100-yard game. What he should have been thinking about was how many key injuries he’s had, and how he cannot afford to lose Jones.
5. Sloppy penalties, (still) boring kickoffs
Week 1 is a sloppy extension of the preseason. The teams combined for 16 penalties for 158 yards. The Giants had nine for 95 yards, including two for delay of game, one false start, one illegal formation and one for having 13 men in the huddle. The Vikings had seven penalties for 63 yards and called timeouts twice on one drive to avoid delay of game. Week 1 also was supposed to get us excited about kickoffs. The new kickoff rules were tested eight times. There was one return for 22 yards. Viking Ivan Pace Jr. won Sloppiest Week 1 Rule-Breaker. On one punt coverage play, he was called for holding, which was declined, and unnecessary roughness for slapping a Giants player, which was gladly accepted.
