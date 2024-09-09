Five extra points: Aaron Jones used (too much), Daniel Jones confused and mixed reviews for Vikings offensive line

OK, time to pick nits with O’Connell. Jones certainly was not overloaded with 16 touches. But … what the heck was the 29-year-old running back doing carrying the ball on five of six snaps with the Vikings leading 28-6 and less than five minutes remaining? Jones is an Indy car. He should have been sent to the garage to watch the team’s demolition derby car, Myles Gaskin, mop up. Gaskin finally got a carry after the two-minute warning. O’Connell said the team was trying to get Jones a 100-yard game. What he should have been thinking about was how many key injuries he’s had, and how he cannot afford to lose Jones.