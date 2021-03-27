Cornerback Mackenzie Alexander is returning to the Vikings, according to his agent Neil Schwartz.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Alexander, the Vikings' 2016 second-round pick out of Clemson, left for a one-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency last year.

He departed under controversial circumstances. He played with an injured knee in the Vikings' 2019 regular-season finale, instead of being rested like many of the team's key players, and was irked when he needed surgery and missed two playoff games.

Alexander, 27, played 55 games, starting 10, over his four seasons with the Vikings. He compiled 103 tackles, two interceptions, 21 pass breakups and 4.5 sacks. In 2019, he ranked 10th among NFL slot defenders allowing an 85.7 passer rating when targeted.

Last season in Cincinnati, Alexander appeared in 13 games, starting 10, and recorded 47 tackles, one interception and six pass breakups.

His departure from Minnesota, along with those of Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes, led to a rebuilt cornerback unit that struggled in 2020 season. The Vikings relied heavily on rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler, and injuries to Dantzler and Mike Hughes further depleted the secondary.

A reunion with Alexander had been a possibility since the free agent signing period opened last week. To boost depth among cornerbacks, head coach Mike Zimmer's prized position, the Vikings have also added Patrick Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time All-Pro.

The secondary lost safety Anthony Harris, an unrestricted free agent who signed with the Eagles.