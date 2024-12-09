Five extra points: ‘Special’ Sam Darnold play, Vikings’ best bargain, Falcons' mistakes pave the way for win

Five of Cousins’ eight passes defensed came from front-seven players near the line of scrimmage. Andrew Van Ginkel dropped a pick-six. Leading the way with a team-high two pass deflections was Jalen Redmond, a second-year tackle who went undrafted in 2023 and was out of football last year. Redmond, who makes the rookie minimum of $795,000, also had two tackles for losses of 9 yards on Bijan Robinson. Redmond has four TFLs in the past two games and six on the year, fourth best on the team. One of his batted passes came on third-and-goal at the 2 with 15 seconds left in the first half. Redmond then opened the second half with a 4-yard TFL. “They just blocked me into the guy,” Redmond said. “The other [TFL] was a nice swim move on the tackle. [Murphy] missed the tackle and I just cleaned things up.”