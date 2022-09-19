PHILADELPHIA — The Vikings return to Lincoln Financial Field for the second time since the 2017 NFC title game loss with the top pick of the new regime set to make his debut.

Safety Lewis Cine, the 32nd overall pick this spring, will play against the Eagles after dealing with a knee contusion that kept him out of the season opener. He'll have a "significant" role on special teams and could come off the bench as a substitute on defense, according to Vikings coaches.

The Vikings' second draft pick this year — cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. — won't play because of a quad injury suffered against the Packers. Cornerback Duke Shelley was elevated from the practice squad and will be available against the Eagles.

Here are your top storylines for the game:

Vikings' inactives: Booth (quad), OLB Luiji Vilain, OT Vederian Lowe, G/C Chris Reed, RB Ty Chandler, DL Esezi Otomewo

Eagles' inactives: QB Ian Book, S Reed Blankenship, RB Trey Sermon, TE Grant Calcaterra, DE Janarius Robinson, G Josh Sills