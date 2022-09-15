The Vikings head into a Monday night prime time clash with the Eagles in Philadelphia, where they'll face a much different test than the opener against the Packers. Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Monday night's game against the Eagles, discuss what can carry over from the win against the Packers, and take your questions on this Access Vikings episode.

