The Vikings will have one fewer day to prepare for the Colts following this week's game in Detroit. The Week 15 home game, the kickoff time of which had been TBA all season, was scheduled for noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, the league announced on Monday. It will be aired on KSTP (Ch. 5) locally and NFL Network nationally.
The Dec. 17 tripleheader will also include Ravens-Browns (3:30 p.m.) and Dolphins-Bills (7:15 p.m.).
The Vikings will play back-to-back Saturday games this month. With Christmas on a Sunday this year, the NFL scheduled most of its Week 16 games for Saturday, Dec. 24, including the Vikings game against the Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium.
