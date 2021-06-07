Three weeks after catching the eyes of Vikings evaluators at rookie minicamp, cornerback Amari Henderson signed with the team on Monday, according to a league source.

Henderson, who went undrafted in 2020 out of Wake Forest, was among five tryout players at the three-day minicamp. The Vikings ended up signing two of them: Henderson and tackle Evan Ksiezarczyk. Henderson would've signed sooner, but he had to leave Minnesota after the May 14-16 minicamp for personal reasons, the source said.

Henderson (listed 6-1, 180 pounds) returns in time to participate in the Vikings' third week of Organized Team Activities, which resume Tuesday and run through Friday. He's the third cornerback signed by the Vikings in the past week, joining veterans Bashaud Breeland and Tye Smith.

Originally an undrafted signing by the Jaguars, Henderson spent a couple weeks on Jacksonville's practice squad last fall before he was released in September.

The Vikings' offseason roster is now at the maximum 90 players.