All NFL teams were limited to five tryout players during rookie minicamps over the weekend, and the Vikings are expected to sign at least one player who auditioned for them.

Tackle Evin Ksiezarczyk, who was originally an undrafted signee by the Falcons in 2020, will sign with the Vikings soon, according to a league source, after taking part in a three-day tryout. He was let go by Atlanta last year during roster cuts after training camp.

Ksiezarczyk (listed 6-6, 311 pounds) started 39 games at left tackle for the University of Buffalo. The Vikings entered the weekend with five roster spots available.

All Vikings players can begin reporting Monday for on-field workouts at TCO Performance Center in Eagan. Head coach Mike Zimmer said he expects good attendance from Vikings veterans despite a players statement through the NFL Players Association last month that said "many of us" won't attend amid a league and union fight over offseason workout rules during the pandemic.

Receiver Justin Jefferson is among the players who have said they're reporting Monday.