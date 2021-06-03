The Vikings added another cornerback on Thursday by signing seventh-year veteran Tye Smith, who joins his fourth NFL team in Minnesota.
Smith, 28, started three games last season for the Titans, where he spent four seasons primarily as a reserve. He has seven career NFL starts and one interception as a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Seahawks out of Towson.
The Vikings added cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Mackensie Alexander in free agency this spring, but traded former first-round cornerback Mike Hughes last month to Kansas City. Second-year cornerback Jeff Gladney has not been with the team this spring and faces an uncertain playing future after an offseason arrest on alleged felony domestic assault.
