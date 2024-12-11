The city of Mankato is set to open its own impound for lost or stray dogs, after the termination of a contract with a troubled local animal shelter.
Mankato reopening dog pound after ending contract with animal shelter
The city is stepping in after ending its contract with the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society shelter.
The new pound in Sibley Park is set to open Jan. 1, a Tuesday morning statement from the city said, and a webpage has been set up for people who have lost a dog or have found one.
For the last four years, Mankato has partnered with the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society shelter for animal care services.
But the nonprofit organization known as BENCHS faced a crisis after a wave of staff resignations this fall. After a raucous Oct. 14 meeting that included accusations of overreach by board members, the shelter implemented a temporary “soft closure” and has been trying to recruit new staff.
On Nov. 20, board members at BENCHS said they would end their $6,600 annual contract with Mankato for animal impound services at the end of the year, city manager Susan Arntz said at a council meeting Monday.
“BENCHS is not a reliable partner for us,” Arntz said at the meeting.
The city has been making plans for a post-BENCHS future since the fall. It has already installed a new ventilation system and seven new dog kennels at the Sibley Park impound facility. Veterinary services will be provided by Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital, the city said.
The new venture will cost an additional $25,000 a year to operate, Arntz said.
In October, Arntz said Mankato does not intend to turn the city into an adoption operation, and that if a dog’s owner is not found within the state-mandated five-day holding period, the city would be allowed to euthanize the animal.
On Monday night, Jeremy Clifton, Mankato’s director of public safety, tried to reassure citizens that euthanasia would be a last resort should a dog have injuries or if it cannot be effectively fostered or adopted.
“We want these animals properly cared for,” Clifton said.
The city has been meeting with Mankato-based Mending Spirits Animal Rescue about the organization accepting impounded dogs past the holding period, Clifton said.
Debates over pet euthanasia tore BENCHS apart, with board members acknowledging that they ignored recommendations by staff to euthanize dogs with irreparable behavioral issues that had bitten workers.
The city has about 100 animal calls each month, Arntz said. While Mankato has a legal obligation to manage dogs, it has no such responsibility for cats.
