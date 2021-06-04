The Vikings added another veteran cornerback on Friday in former Chiefs starter Bashaud Breeland, who made a free-agent visit to the team's headquarters in Eagan last month.

Breeland has agreed to terms on a contract, the Vikings announced, providing the defense with another experienced option in a continued overhaul at cornerback. It's a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, according to NFL Media.

Breeland, a 2014 fourth-round pick by Washington out of Clemson, lands on his fourth NFL team in Minnesota. The 29-year-old Breeland has 14 interceptions in 88 regular season starts for Washington, Green Bay, and Kansas City.

He joins the Vikings' remade cornerback group that includes new signees Patrick Peterson, Mackensie Alexander, and Tye Smith, the former Titans reserve who signed on Thursday. They're the most experienced players at a position that also includes Cameron Dantzler, Jeff Gladney, Kris Boyd and Harrison Hand.

The Vikings needed more coverage options after dealing former first-round cornerback Mike Hughes to Kansas City last month. Last year's first-round pick, Gladney, has been away from the team during voluntary OTAs this spring and faces an uncertain playing future following an April arrest on alleged domestic assault.