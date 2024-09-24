Video game actors' union calls for strike against 'League of Legends'

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said the company, Formosa Interactive LLC, tried to ''cancel'' an unnamed video game affected by the strike shortly after the start of the work stoppage. The union said that when Formosa learned it could not cancel the game, the company ''secretly transferred the game to a shell company and sent out casting notices for ‘non-union' talent only.'' In response, the union's interactive negotiating committee voted unanimously to file an unfair labor practice charge against the company with the National Labor Relations Board and to call a strike against ''League of Legends'' as part of that charge.