The Friends of Sax-Zim Bog is hosting a Virtually Live field trip to the bog. A video by Friends president Sparky Stensaas will be posted at locations listed below by 5 p.m. tomorrow (Tuesday). The viedo will be shot earlier in the day.
We all could use a good birding trip about now. Tune in. The bog is a wonderful place for birds. And much else. Let’s see what Sparky finds.
Enjoy the tour? Become a Friends member.
Friends of Sax-Zim Bog Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/FOSZB/
Friends of Sax-Zim Bog Facebook group
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1930698397188428/
