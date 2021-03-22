Authorities have identified the victim and shooter in a murder-suicide in St. Paul over the weekend.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office identified the woman shot on Saturday morning as Bao Yang, 39, of St. Paul. She is believed to have been shot by Doua Por Lao, 39, of Saint Paul, who later killed himself, according to St. Paul police.

Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of E. Montana Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and found a woman and man lying outside the house suffering from gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to Regions Hospital, where she died, police said. A shotgun and handgun were found at the scene.

"This is devastating for everyone involved," said police spokeswoman Sgt. Natalie Davis, adding that the deaths were a "senseless tragedy."

The homicide death is the city's eighth of 2021. Half of those homicides have had a domestic component.

STAFF REPORT