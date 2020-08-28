DULUTH – Air Force Two is scheduled to land at Duluth International Airport just before noon today as Vice President Mike Pence visits the city for a “Workers for Trump” campaign event.

Pence will give remarks at 12:30 p.m. at the Clure Public Marine Terminal on Duluth’s waterfront. His appearance comes days after a Republican National Convention speech in which he said “our country needs a president who believes in America, who believes in the boundless capacity of the American people to meet any challenge, defeat any foe, and defend the freedoms we hold dear.”

A protest is planned in front of Duluth City Hall from noon to 1 p.m. with a focus on “free and fair elections, saving our democratic institutions and standing strong against police violence and demanding police accountability and reform,” according to event organizers.

Light rain had started falling in Duluth by 9 a.m. and the forecast said more rain was possible throughout the day.

Attendees were required to agree to “voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19” and not hold the campaign or the terminal responsible if infected.

Pence is scheduled to speak at another campaign event in Traverse City, Mich., at 4:30 p.m.

Trump is pinning his re-election hopes on carrying Midwestern states and is determined to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win Minnesota since 1972.

In 2016 Trump lost Minnesota by about 33,000 votes. He had nearly 11,000 more votes than Hillary Clinton to win Michigan in 2016.

While Duluth itself remains a DFL bastion, the geographically massive Eighth Congressional District that for decades sent Democrats to the House of Representatives to represent northeastern Minnesota is increasingly seen as a safe Republican district, which U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber won in 2018.