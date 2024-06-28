Check back often for rotation-by-rotation updates from the U.S. Olympic trials in women's gymnastics at Target Center.

The United States Olympic trials for women's artistic gymnastics begin tonight at Target Center and conclude Sunday night. It's the first time Minneapolis has hosted the most important gymnastics meet outside the Olympics.

The five women who will represent the U.S. in artistic gymnastics in Paris will be announced about a half-hour after the competition ends Sunday night. Alternates also will be chosen for the team.

Tonight's competition will be shown on NBC and streamed on Peacock, which is also offering individual apparatus streams.

See the women's rotation schedule here.

Sixteen women qualified for the Olympic trials, which consist of two days of competition each for men and women.

Results from Day 1 of the men's competition

The women will do one rotation of four apparatuses (vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise) on Friday and another on Sunday. They will compete on two apparatuses at the same time with eight gymnasts in each group.

Suni Lee of St. Paul, the reigning Olympic all-around champion, will start on the vault and then go to uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles will start on the bars, then go to beam, floor and vault.

What to watch for on every apparatus

The highest-scoring woman after two days of competition will automatically qualify for the Olympic team. A committee will choose the other four members of the team, factoring results from international competitions and four other American events, including the recent U.S. championships, over the past year. The committee also will weigh potential for team, all-around and individual event medals.