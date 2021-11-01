The University of Minnesota announced Monday it will offer free or reduced tuition to many Native American students attending its five campuses starting in fall 2022, expanding a cost waiver program it previously only offered at its Morris campus.

U leaders touted the new initiative as one of the nation's "most comprehensive free and reduced tuition programs" for Native American students. Incoming freshmen and tribal college transfer students who are enrolled members of one of Minnesota's 11 federally recognized tribal nations will be able to attend the university's Twin Cities, Duluth, Rochester, Crookston and Morris campuses for free or reduced tuition, depending on their family income level.

"For 170 years, our University has focused attentively on the needs of all Minnesotans. Today we are taking a positive step forward in addressing the needs of Indigenous peoples with a history that predates this state and institution — a step I sincerely hope will have a lasting impact on Tribal communities," U President Joan Gabel said in a statement.

Qualifying students with an annual family income under $75,000 can attend tuition-free while those whose families earn up to $125,000 per year will be eligible for tuition discounts of up to 80-90%.

The students must come to one of the U campuses directly from high school or a tribal college to qualify; they cannot transfer from other private or public colleges in the state. They also must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, known as the FAFSA, enroll as a full-time student, and maintain a GPA of 2.0 or higher.

Gabel has sought to improve the U's relationships with tribal nations since taking office in 2019, meeting with leaders from all 11 federally recognized tribes. Tribal leaders had previously called for an expansion of the Morris tuition waiver program, among other requests.

The Morris tuition program for Native American students has been in place throughout the campus' history. It was established in Minnesota statute because of the property's troubled history as the site of a former Native American boarding school.

"Tuition benefits for Native American students will provide more access to the University of Minnesota than ever before. This level of financial assistance — along with the necessary support systems to help Native American students find a welcoming place within our University so they can complete their degree and graduate — can dramatically alter the course of an individual's life," Karen Diver, the U's senior adviser to the president for Native American affairs, said in a statement.

