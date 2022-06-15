Seven Gopher programs earned a perfect 1,000 multiyear rate, which collects data from four academic years, according to the Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores released Tuesday by the NCAA.
Those programs are baseball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, gymnastics and soccer.
Those seven programs and seven others — men's and women's hockey, rowing, softball, women's swimming, women's track and field and volleyball — earned a perfect APR score in the most recent reporting school year, 2020-21.
"We are extremely proud of our sustained academic success at the University of Minnesota," said J.T. Bruett, director of the Lindahl Academic Center. .
Each Gopher program was well above the multiyear score cutline of 930.
APR scores are determined by eligibility and retention for each student-athlete on scholarship during a specific academic year.
The NCAA requires teams to maintain a minimum multiyear APR of 930 to avoid contemporaneous penalties that include postseason bans and the possibility of losing grant-in-aid for the period of one year if a student-athlete leaves school while academically ineligible.
Etc.
- The Gophers volleyball program announced its Big Ten schedule. Minnesota will open on Friday, Sept. 23,, at Purdue and then host defending national champion Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 25.
- Jackson Carver, an athlete from Woodbury who received more than 30 Division I scholarship offers after playing football for the first time last fall at Culver Academy in Indiana, announced via Twitter he has committed to Miami (Fla.). The former lacrosse player is a 6-6, 220-pound tight end.
- St. Catherine cross-country and track and field coach Scott Tanis resigned after one school year.
- Joe Stephens, the cross-country coach and assistant track and field coach at Bethel, resigned after seven seasons to become the director of track and field and cross country at South Dakota Mines, a NCAA Division II institution in Rapid City.
- Brady Jurgella, a freshman outfielder for Madison (Wis.) College, announced on Twitter he will transfer to the Gophers. He hit .378 with 49 RBI for the WolfPack (49-11) who lost in the NJCAA Division II championship series.