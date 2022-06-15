Seven Gopher programs earned a perfect 1,000 multiyear rate, which collects data from four academic years, according to the Academic Progress Rate (APR) scores released Tuesday by the NCAA.

Those programs are baseball, men's and women's cross country, men's and women's golf, gymnastics and soccer.

Those seven programs and seven others — men's and women's hockey, rowing, softball, women's swimming, women's track and field and volleyball — earned a perfect APR score in the most recent reporting school year, 2020-21.

"We are extremely proud of our sustained academic success at the University of Minnesota," said J.T. Bruett, director of the Lindahl Academic Center. .

Each Gopher program was well above the multiyear score cutline of 930.

APR scores are determined by eligibility and retention for each student-athlete on scholarship during a specific academic year.

The NCAA requires teams to maintain a minimum multiyear APR of 930 to avoid contemporaneous penalties that include postseason bans and the possibility of losing grant-in-aid for the period of one year if a student-athlete leaves school while academically ineligible.

Etc.