NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

ASML Holding NV, down $69.31 to $907.61.

The semiconductor equipment supplier gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

U.S. Bancorp, down $1.48 to $39.52.

The banking and financial services company gave investors a discouraging financial update.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., down $14.86 to $168.13.

The trucking company's first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Omnicom Group Inc, up $1.49 to $92.45.

The advertising company beat Wall Street's first-quarter financial forecasts.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $7.24 to $48.74.

The airline's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' forecasts.

Travelers Companies Inc., down $16.54 to $206.58.

The insurer's first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Eli Lilly and Co., up $4.03 to $750.77.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a potential sleep apnea treatment.

Prologis Inc., down $8.25 to $106.49.

The industrial real estate developer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.