Students at Academy of Holy Angels High School in Richfield were sent home Tuesday morning after what administrators called "an unforeseen emergency."

Callers reaching the Catholic high school heard a recorded message about the abrupt cancellation of classes and directed students on how to be reunited with their families.

The recording offered no specifics about the nature of the emergency.

Police have yet to respond to a message seeking more information.

Return to www.startribune.com for updates to this developing story.