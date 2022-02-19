U.S. Sen. Tina Smith is among a group of congressional Democrats calling for action on proposed policies that would make it cheaper for Americans to electrify their homes.

President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, which the House passed in November but remains stalled in the Senate, includes provisions that would expand energy efficiency tax credits and create a rebate program to help cover upfront costs of making the switch to electric-powered buildings and vehicles — particularly for low- and middle-income families.

"These upfront costs can be a hurdle — even a disincentive," said Smith, who co-chairs the Electrification Caucus, at a virtual briefing Wednesday. "That is why it is so important that we pursue these tax credits and rebates to help reduce those upfront costs, and to make it feasible to electrify now and to make it fair for everyone to have access to that opportunity."

Electric heating and cooling, household appliances and vehicles will reduce carbon emissions and long-term consumer costs, improve indoor air quality and create jobs, caucus members said.

Though Build Back Better "has hit some real roadblocks in the Senate," said Electrification Caucus Co-Chair U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-New Mexico, "this remains our best chance to enact major climate investments at the federal level, and we need to get this done."

Smith put it more bluntly: "We have to figure out right now what has 50 votes to pass, and then we need to pass it."