The U.S. Labor Department is suing a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group over allegations that the company wrongly denied thousands of claims from health care providers for payment of ER services as well as urinary drug screenings.

Denial of the emergency room claims was based solely on diagnosis codes, the government alleges, rather than a "prudent layperson" standard that's required by health plan documents.

The lawsuits, filed this week in the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin, says the UnitedHealth Group division should have applied a medical necessity standard to claims for urinary drug screening, but instead "applied no standard and simply denied all the claims."

It names as defendant UMR, Inc., a Wausau-based division of UnitedHealth Group that provides third party administrator services to more than 2,100 self-insured health plans, the government says in the lawsuit.

Based in Minnetonka, UnitedHealth Group says the government's complaint deals with administrative processes that are no longer in place.

"We have been in ongoing conversations with the [Labor Department] regarding this matter and will continue to defend our position vigorously," the company said in a statement.

Self-insured health plans are a common source of coverage for workers in Minnesota and across the United States. They typically are sponsored by employers to cover the cost of medical care that's needed by workers.

In these health plans, employers take financial risk for the cost of medical claims, as opposed to "fully-insured" plans where insurers charge higher rates and take the risk.

Third party administrators like UMR handle administrative services, the government says, such as making benefit determinations and deciding when a claim should be paid under the terms of the health plan.

"[The] investigation found that UMR denied thousands of participants payment of medically necessary claims," Ruben Chapa, the regional director in Chicago for the Employee Benefits Security Administration, said in a statement.