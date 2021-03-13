Bethany Hasz, a redshirt senior from Alexandria, Minn., finished second in the women's 5,000-meter run on Friday in NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Ark., with a time of 15 minutes, 49.62 seconds. She was in the back of the lead pack, roughly in ninth place, until making a late charge in the final 400 meters.

Hasz, who won the Big Ten title in cross-country in late January, will run in that national meet on Monday in Stillwater, Okla.

Alec Basten of the Gophers finished seventh in the men's 5,000-meter run in 13:32.98 — a personal best by more than 12 seconds.

His time broke a nine-year program indoor record held by Hassan Mead (13:33.42).

U baseball falls in 10

Illinois scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning to beat the Gophers 6-1 in Big Ten baseball at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota starter Sam Ireland pitched 7⅓ innings, giving up one run on a homer in the seventh and five hits. The Gophers (1-4) scored an unearned run in the seventh.

U softball wins

Emily Hansen was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI to lead the Gophers softball team to a 6-4 victory over Rutgers in Leesburg, Fla. Minnesota (6-3) swept its three-game series with the Scarlet Knights (2-7).

Etc.

• Sarah Bacon of the Gophers won the 3-meter springboard (735.50) at the Zone D Diving Championships in Lexington, Ky.

• Former Gophers basketball player Trevor Mbakwe was recently named Eden Prairie High School's activities coordinator.

• Four St. Cloud State wrestlers advanced to the semifinals at the NCAA Division II meet in St. Louis: Garrett Vos at 133 pounds, Joey Bianchini at 141, Garrett Aldrich at 149 and Cameron Teacher at heavyweight. Also in the semifinals: Trevor Turriff, Minnesota State Mankato, 174; Jackson Ryan, Southwest Minnesota State, 197, and Steven Hajas, Augustana, heavyweight.